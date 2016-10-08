WSU Tri-Cities accepting art for Night with the Arts

Washington State University Tri-Cities is accepting art submissions for the annual Night with the Arts, which is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
The event features the Chancellor’s Art Exhibition Series, WSU Tri-Cities student and community exhibits, and live performances.
Artists may submit their work to the Chancellor’s Exhibit and WSU Tri-Cities student exhibit.
The Chancellor’s Exhibit will feature a jury, which will select one or more artists to feature in the exhibition space and in the administration corridor of the East Building. One work will be chosen for the Chancellor’s Award. The recipient is encouraged to donate the work to WSU Tri-Cities as part of its permanent collection. Those not selected for the Chancellor’s Exhibit will be placed in a community gallery for the event.
The WSU Tri-Cities student exhibit is open only to WSU Tri-Cities students.
Because Night with the Arts is open to all ages, artists are asked to consider the audience when submitting pieces.
