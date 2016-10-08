Access Tri-Cities event connects workers, jobs

Columbia Industries will hold an interactive event Oct. 11 to foster job opportunities for people with disabilities.
The third annual Building Bridges and Breaking Down Barriers event is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.
The program is open to employers and fulfills federal contractor 503 requirements. The program offers insights into ways to accommodate individuals with disabilities.
The program begins with a welcome and breakfast followed by a session on accommodating autism in the workplace and promoting disability inclusion in the workplace. There will be career fairs for high school seniors and for individuals with disabilities.
Call 509-378-5333 for information and accommodations.
Comments