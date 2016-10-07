WSU receives $2.2M for scholarships for educators

The Tri-City and Vancouver branches of Washington State University will share a five-year, $2.2 million grant to increase the number of teachers with bilingual and English learner endorsements.
The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, will provide scholarships to 26 teaching assistants at each campus who are completing their bachelor’s degrees in education.
Locally, the Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, Prosser and Grandview school districts are partnering with WSU Tri-Cities to help paraprofessionals earn college degrees through the university’s Alternative Route to Certification program.
Comments