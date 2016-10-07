Fair rodeo queen applications due Oct. 10

Applications for the 2017 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Queen are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 10. Applications are available at the fair office or bentonfranklinfair.com.
The young women will be judged on their riding skills, the ability to direct their horse, their knowledge of the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, public speaking, media interviews and modeling.
The horsemanship portion of the contest takes place at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the fairgrounds in Kennewick. The event is free to attend.
The pageant is at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. Admission is $30 and is payable by Oct. 22.
The winner will serve as an ambassador for the fair and rodeo for a year, and will receive a scholarship.
For more information, contact Toni at 509-430-3374 or tzunker@gmail.com.
Comments