Mayhem follows Kennewick teen who stole her mom’s car

Kennewick police say they’re grateful no students were hurt when a teen stole her mother’s car and caused three accidents, including one near a middle school as it let out for the day on Thursday.
Police arrested the 16-year-old for DUI, taking a car without permission and two counts of hit and run after she caused a string of accidents along West Fourth Avenue. The girl was not named.
The first collision was at West Fourth Avenue and North Union Street, where the girl rear ended another vehicle. As she tried to flee that collision, she hit a second car.
As she attempted to drive from the second collision, she struck a third car, at Fourth Avenue and Tweedt Street. The wrecks happened shortly after Highlands Middle School has recessed for the day and there were many students walking in the area.
Officers determined the car was one reported stolen earlier in the day by the girl’s mother. The teen was taken into custody at the scene of the third wreck.
Kennewick police said in their Facebook post that it was fortunate no students were hurt.
