State disciplines Tri-City health care workers

State health officials have announced discipline action involving some Tri-City health care workers.
Benton County
▪ The state Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Melissa D. McClaning in July that suspended her credential for at least two years. McClaning accepted a loan of about $800 from a client at an assisted living facility where she worked.
▪ The secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Daniel E. Tengbom in March. The state Department of Social and Health Services determined that Tengbom physically assaulted a vulnerable adult and will not allow him to be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
▪ The medical commission reinstated the credential of physician Alan N. Hunt in July. His license was suspended in 2008 in connection with prescription issues.
▪ The psychology board charged psychologist Naughne Boyd with unprofessional conduct in July. Boyd allegedly used improper testing for a client and billing was inaccurate.
Franklin County
▪ The Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Arthur Opel with unprofessional conduct in June and immediately suspended his credential. The state Department of Social and Health Services determined that Opel physically abused and neglected a vulnerable adult by using a chemical restraint in a manner not prescribed for that person. Opel can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
Information about health care providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.
Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report a complaint.
