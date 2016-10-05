Local

October 5, 2016 7:24 PM

Clothing, textile event is Oct. 8 in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

The WSU Clothing and Textile Advisors of Washington plans an event Oct. 8 at the Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.

Cost to attend is $25 per person if you register before Sept. 1. That includes a luncheon, program, and a day of textile treats. This year’s theme, “Design to Divine,” will include a masquerade-themed mask challenge, with awards to the best masks. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Debbie Bone-Harris, a local Tri-City artist and member of the organization.

For more information, call 509-392-1392.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Blessing of the Animals

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos