Clothing, textile event is Oct. 8 in Kennewick

The WSU Clothing and Textile Advisors of Washington plans an event Oct. 8 at the Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.
Cost to attend is $25 per person if you register before Sept. 1. That includes a luncheon, program, and a day of textile treats. This year’s theme, “Design to Divine,” will include a masquerade-themed mask challenge, with awards to the best masks. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The keynote speaker is Debbie Bone-Harris, a local Tri-City artist and member of the organization.
For more information, call 509-392-1392.
