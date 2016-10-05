Local

October 5, 2016 6:51 PM

Pet Over Population Prevention hires its first director

The Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP) of the Tri-Cities has hired its first-ever executive director.

Ellen McBriarty, formerly a veterinary technician for VCA Animal Medical Center in Richland, will lead the nonprofit’s efforts to provide spay and neuter assistance and to promote responsible care of pet cats and dogs in the region. The program is expanding its outreach into local schools.

She has worked as a staff member and volunteer in pet shelters in the Chicago area, including a local chapter of the Humane Society.

