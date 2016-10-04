Local

October 4, 2016 7:58 PM

Hands-on masonry exhibit at construction career day for high school students

Tri-City Herald

Kayanna Morris, a student at River’s Edge High School in Richland, tries her hand Tuesday with brick and mortar at a masonry exhibit at the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

An estimated 500 area high school students had the chance to learn about career opportunities in construction and construction-related industries.

The event is sponsored by the National Association of Women in Construction, the Tri-Cities Construction Council, Tri-Tech Skills Center and numerous local businesses.

