Irrigation season nearly over; water shutoff dates announced

The irrigation season in the Mid-Columbia is in its final days, with districts across the region announcing their water shutoff days.
Once water is off, homeowners will need to have water blown out of their sprinkler systems to prevent cracking pipes when the temperature drops below freezing. The Kennewick Irrigation District has posted instructions on how to winterize yard valves and risers at kid.org/news-center/water-user-info.
KID’s last day of water delivery this year will be Oct. 17. It has a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation to divert a defined amount of water annually from the Yakima River, typically reaching that amount between the first and third weeks of October.
Although water service is shut off Oct. 17, canals may appear to be full a little longer due to backup of water as KID staff conducts testing to measure the amount of water seepage from the canals.
Other irrigation district shutoff dates include:
▪ Badger Mountain District — Oct. 18
▪ Benton Irrigation District — Oct. 14
▪ Columbia Irrigation District — Oct. 15
▪ East Columbia Basin Irrigation District — Oct. 15
▪ Franklin Irrigation District — Oct. 18
▪ Kiona Irrigation District — Oct. 15
▪ Pasco Irrigation District — Oct. 17
▪ Roza Irrigation District — Board to set date
▪ South Columbia Basin Irrigation District — Oct. 25
▪ Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District — Oct. 19
