Reach museum may not replace CEO as budget woes grow

In the latest sign of mounting financial woes, the Reach museum and interpretive center may operate without an executive after CEO Lisa Toomey departs at the end of 2016.
As revenue fails to keep up with projections, the Reach’s governing board has drafted a no-frills budget for 2017 that pays for the equivalent of 6.25 full-time positions, but no executive director.
The Richland Public Facilities Board, which administers the Reach, described its difficult financial situation during a special joint session Monday with the Richland City Council.
The Reach’s financial outlook has been hampered by lower-than-expected revenue in almost every category since its July 2014 debut.
Stan Jones, vice president of the public facilities board, acknowledged that failing to replace the departing CEO would be “truly a big mistake.”
The Reach has cut seven positions this year, five in April and two in June. It also trimmed its hours and is closed on Sundays, except for special events and groups.
The proposed 2017 budget of $674,000 is 35 percent below the $1 million it will spend in the current year.
The proposal is based on $574,000 in anticipated revenue and $130,000 that must be raised from donations, grants and sponsorships.
At that level, the Reach can continue its educational programs, tours and other programs and leave itself some financial breathing room. But anything less would jeopardize financial contributions from corporate sponsors who support its educational mission, said Daniel Boyd, chair of the facilities district board.
The Reach’s financial outlook has been hampered by lower-than-expected revenue in almost every category since its July 2014 debut.
The Reach is a hybrid museum and interpretive center that showcases the history and geology of the region and offers exhibits related to the Manhattan project.
Earned income has been particularly disappointing. In its first two years, the Reach earned $659,000 in admission fees, charges for programs and other sources, a figure that is just 56 percent of the $1.1 million projected. Several other commitments, including a $120,000 state grant, failed to materialize.
The facilities district has not formally asked for financial support from the city, and it’s unlikely any will be forthcoming. Mayor Bob Thompson said the city’s preliminary 2017 budget makes no provision for the Reach.
While the board notes that going without an executive will hamper the Reach’s mission, filling the position would cost about $150,000 in salary, benefits and expenses. The Reach would have to raise that sum in addition to the $130,000 it is seeking to fuel its no-frills budget.
The Reach has cut seven positions this year, five in April and two in June.
Reach supporters said there are reasons to be optimistic about its future. The Reach Foundation has raised a $1.1 million endowment, enabling it to provide financial support that starts with an $80,000 commitment this year.
The Reach is a hybrid museum and interpretive center that showcases the history and geology of the region and offers exhibits related to the Manhattan project.
The center, at 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland, welcomed more than 35,000 visitors in its first year. The staff is augmented by 50 volunteers who contribute more than 3,000 hours annually.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments