Candidate forum planned tonight in Franklin County

A candidate forum is planned at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Pasco for five contested races that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Franklin County.
The forum is expected to include 9th Legislative District candidates Mary Dye and Jennifer Goulet and 16th Legislative District Candidates Rebecca Francik and Bill Jenkins for Position 1 and Terry Nealey and Gary Downing for Position 2.
Franklin County Commission candidates also will appear. Brad Peck and Matt Beaton are running for one position and Bob Koch and Rocky Mullen for another.
The event is at the Pasco Police Department Regional Training Center, 204 W. Clark St. It is organized by the Benton Franklin League of Women Voters.
