9 Tri-City moms, toddlers graduate from Nurse-Family Partnership program

NOTES from NURSE/MOM:
Suzy Bochmann-Thomas, nurse
Sierrah Nageotte, 18, of Pasco
Evander Nageotte, 2
They were introduced at five months pregnancy.
“She helped me a lot,” she said. “Once he was a baby she was just there.”
Some are at risk of dropping out of high school. Nageotte managed to graduate, and now works part time while also going to school at Columbia Basin College.
Bochmann-Thomas referred to her role as a “cheerleader.”
“Babies aren’t born with tattoos telling you how to raise them,” Bochmann-Thomas said. “You go babysteps getting to where they want to be.”
Co-parenting is also a part of the program.
“She co-parents amazing with their dad even though they’re not together,” she said.
Suzy on Sierrah...
“She’s not what I call a ‘couch parent.’”
Very active in her son’s life. She won’t yell, but has specific ways to get Evander’s attention, such as asking “excuse me?”
It’s a strength-based program.
“Every visit we end with something positive the mom does with the child,” Bochmann-Thomas said.
“You’re seeing them every week to every two weeks,” Bochmann Thomas said. “The last thing we want is to be another burden on the client.”
Nurses in it? Four nurses in Franklin County program.
Their first nurse started today
She'll take clients in november
Evidence-based program.. elements they adhere to closely. Really good outcomes NFP is known for.
50 percent less chance of being involved in the juvenile justice system. The moms also have less chances of being criminally involed.
“We get them working,” she said. “We’ve actually had three of our couples buy homes.” “We look at all areas of the family,” she said.
They’re really trying to improve their personal health, their environmental health. Guidance ... safe, secure relationship to grow up in. Work with family/friends, connected with resources so they can get out of poverty. “We’re really breaking the cycle of poverty.”
They work with first-time moms, any first time mom that is eligible for medicaid. They have to be high-risk, low income.
Help them break the cycle
The nurses have to be an RN ... they prefer bachelor-prepared RNs ... they have to go through the NFP required education ... “They provide that.”
Unit 1 ... done in the office, intensive ... takes about 30 hours at least of work to get through that education process.
Then, they come back and do some more work here in the office," she said. They'll go on home visits
MARIE HUTSON… “She’s still going through the basics when she graduates her first clients when the baby is 2.
The clinets that develop relationships “Those are the clients that change,” she said.
Making lasting changes in their lives. Program is built around that, to develop that relationship. The first month of the program … weekly … Then they go every two weeks until the baby’s born. Weekly once the baby’s born … then they go monthly to weane them off… say goodbye… The relationship is very important. They don’t tell them what to do … education .. “We believe they have the ability to make their own decsion.
“And when we give them the opportunity, they will make the right decision.”
No charges for the clinet, completely funded through the Benton-Franklin Health District.
Sub-contracted to provide the services
Come together, celebrate what they’ve been through, what they’ve accomplished… Encourage parents and relatives, anyone else who’s been involved with the program to come.
They’ll get certificates … graduation gifts … “We have a photo opportunity,” she said. “They take pictures with their nurses.”
Little graduation hats … this time, cookies and punch, just kind of a time to celebrate.
“It’s not anything real formal,” she said. “But it does recognize what they’ve done. It’s pretty amazing to make it through that program in two and a half years.”
“An NFP nurse said ‘this is hte hardest job I’v eever loved.”
Their client is the mom, so each nurse can only take 25 clients. It is limited. However, those moms … they work w ith dadas if they’re available. Moms, a lot of itmes, will join in. Siblings … sister-in-laws… “We really do reach her support network so the circle of influence is really larger than that mom and that baby.”
The program helps low-income mothers prepare for the birth process, breastfeeding and potential postpartum depression. It also coaches them on healthy spending habits and how to make the best of their physical environment.
Nine moms and their toddlers were slated to graduate from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s Nurse-Family Partnership program between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The partnership, which first launched in Franklin County in 2013, helps mothers work through the challenges of birth and raising a child as they work directly with nurses who visit them on a weekly or biweekly basis in a two-year period.
“We’re only in Franklin County right now, but we’re ready to launch into Benton County,” said Marie Hutson, Nurse-Family Partnership supervisor.
Benton County signed on after voters approved the 2014 public safety tax. Registered nurses will often visit pregnant mothers during their pregnancy and up to the first two years of their child’s life. One of their newest nurses will start taking Benton County clients in November.
“It’s a pretty intense program to get started in,” Hutson said. “She has to go through some education before she can take some clients.”
There are currently four nurses who have at least 25 clients in the partnership. They must first complete 30 hours of coursework. After that, they go to unit 2 in Denver, Colo. Week for personal group training.
Suzy Bochmann-Thomas, a nurse in the program, currently helps about 19 clients in the program. She’s been with the partnership since the program started.
OUTCOMES: Less preterm births ... less substance use for the moms so the babies are healthier and the moms are healthier. Increased breast feeding rates. They do better in school. Higher reading and math levels than non- NFP moms.
More information on the program can be found at bfhd.wa.gov/ph/nfp.php.
