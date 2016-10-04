Week in photos October 2-8, 2016

October 3, 2016 - George Garcia winds up to toss a rope over a stack of tree trimmings filling the bed of his pickup Monday near the intersection of West 15th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick. Garcia and Tamara Pearl, not shown, said they were finishing up a landscaping job and preparing to haul the branches to the landfill.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 3, 2016 - Volunteers Dave Beach, Carol Berry and Merry Loew, from left, carry away trash cans filled with tack weed they scraped from the edges of the Sacagawea Heritage Trail near Wye Park in Richland. It was their last day for removing the puncture vine near the paved trail popular with bicyclists and walkers. The dried thorny tackweed seeds have a propensity for sticking into bicycle tires and shoes.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2016 - Lyn Hunt, of Desert Aire, brushes out her dog Norman, an English sheepdog, Saturday during the Richland Kennel Club Dog Show at Columbia Park in Kennewick. The show continues Oct. 2 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2016 - Chiawana High School's marching band performs Saturday during the 35th annual Cavalcade of Bands at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2016 - Trucks unload thousands of ears of corn at Pasco Processing on Industrial Way. The plant is at the Pasco Processing Center, a 250-acre food processing park operated by the Port of Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2016 - Kennewick High School's Kiara Litka (1) attempts to stop a goal from Richland High School's Klarissa Barajas (10) Saturday during a game at Neil F. Lampson Stadium.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald