Think Pink Health Fair offered Oct. 6 in Prosser

PMH Medical Center in Prosser plans its annual free Think Pink Health Fair from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 6.
Several screenings and tests will be offered, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, bone density screenings, a lipid panel and more.
Those participating in the lipid panel are asked to fast for 10 to 12 hours before blood is drawn.
Attendees are encouraged to bring others and wear pink. Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided.
For more information, visit pmhmedicalcenter.com.
