Trios Health pharmacy opening Oct. 4

1:51 Cavalcade of Bands Pause

1:17 Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

1:09 Gesa Carousel of Dreams and Kadlec raise flags for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1:27 Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky 2016 season

1:22 Kadlec’s taller patient tower ready to open

1:36 Dedication and tours of Marcus Whitman Elementary School Wednesday night

1:29 Ye Merry Greenwood Faire

1:30 Gold Star and Surviving Families Parade

1:39 For one pilot hot air ballooning is a passion

1:21 Heritage Days at Sacajawea State Park