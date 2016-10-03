Trios Health pharmacy opening Oct. 4

The Trios Southridge Pharmacy opens Oct. 4 at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick.
The pharmacy at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field on North Young Street closed Friday in preparation for moving the service to the Southridge area.
The new pharmacy will be close to several Trios Medical Group provider practices, as well as diagnostic imaging, lab and other services.
The pharmacy will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 509-221-6150 or visit trioshealth.org/Pharmacy.
