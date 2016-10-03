Local retailers expected to beef up 2016 holiday hiring

Tri-City retailers will beef up holiday hiring this year as part of a statewide trend that reflects regional wage growth and improving employment.
The Washington Employment Security Department projects local retailers will hire 467 new workers for the holidays, 11 percent more than a year ago.
Statewide, the state projects retailers will hire 12,726 more workers for the holidays, 20 percent above 2015.
Most jobs are expected to be in general merchandise stores, followed by clothing and clothing accessory stores.
“Healthier wage growth amidst an improving employment situation should help raise holiday sales to a level that boosts hiring,” said Paul Turek, a state economist.
Comments