38-year-old Kennewick man ejected through windshield dies

A Kennewick driver died early Monday near Colfax after losing control and going through the windshield.
Charles C. Shaw, 38, was driving west on Highway 26 about 1 a.m. when his car crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and continued down an embankment, said the Washington State Patrol
He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when his car hit a tree, said the WSP.
Shaw died at the scene and was taken to Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
