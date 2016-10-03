Local

38-year-old Kennewick man ejected through windshield dies

Tri-City Herald

A Kennewick driver died early Monday near Colfax after losing control and going through the windshield.

Charles C. Shaw, 38, was driving west on Highway 26 about 1 a.m. when his car crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and continued down an embankment, said the Washington State Patrol

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when his car hit a tree, said the WSP.

Shaw died at the scene and was taken to Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

