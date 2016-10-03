Snoop Dogg coming to Kennewick Toyota Center

Rapper Snoop Dogg will bring his Puff Puff Pass Tour to the Toyota Center in Kennewick Dec. 7.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Ticketmaster.com or the Toyota Center Ticket Office.
Reserved seats for the 8 p.m. show cost $35 or $45 and general admission floor advance tickets are $55.
Snoop Dogg, who also has gone by the names Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion, has sold more than 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.
His 13th solo studio album, Bush, was released in May 2015.
His music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre of N.W.A. and was featured in Dr. Dre’s solo debut album.
He has played host to several television shows, including Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood and Dogg After Dark. He also is known as a cannabis enthusiast.
The Puff Puff Pass Tour also will feature Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik, Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement.
Comments