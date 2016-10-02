Tri-City restaurant inspections through Sept. 28

Every Monday, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments that sell food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues that require immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspection. Blue points indicate situations that need to be rectified, but not immediately.
To view copies of the health department’s reports for all establishments inspected, go to tricityherald.com.
▪ Al Basha Kabab, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 21, routine (95 Red, 6 Blue). Follow up Sept. 24 (0 Red)
Notes: Dedicated employee hand-wash sinks blocked; eggplant stored at wrong temperature; lamb thawing at room temperature; baba ghanoush stored at incorrect temperature; worker eating in kitchen; lack of active managerial control. Followup: All issues corrected.
▪ Foodies, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Sept. 21, second followup (25 Red)
Notes: Dedicated employee hand-wash sink blocked; improper storage of items in prep cooler.
▪ Fuego Mexican Restaurant, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine (45 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Raw bacon wrapped in plastic wrap stored above green sauce and butter; chili verde at improper temperature; no consumer advisory on lunch and dinner menu warning of undercooked foods; crate of tomatillos stored on floor.
▪ Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Sept. 21, routine (50 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: No soap in dedicated employee hand-wash sink in bar; country potatoes in steam table at improper temperature; refrigerated items at improper temperature; honeydew melon in self serve area held at wrong temperature.
▪ Junior’s Tacos, 5320 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 20, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Not all food workers have valid cards; chicken stew at improper temperature; lettuce and cabbage at prep table at improper temperature.
▪ Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 20, followup (45 Red)
Notes: Not all employees have valid food worker cards on site, small refrigerator door broken with gap, meat loaf and other contents held at incorrect temperature, lettuce and cut tomatoes in prep cooler held at incorrect temperature.
▪ Sakura, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 22, routine (110 Red, 25 Blue)
Notes: Lack of managerial control; not all workers had valid food worker cards; dedicated hand-wash sink lacking soap; raw meat juices on edge and outside of large chest freezer; raw meat in sink used for vegetable preparation; raw chicken stored above raw beef; eggs stored above sauce; no consumer advisory on menu regarding raw and undercooked menu items; back door screen damaged and flies in kitchen.
▪ Yoke’s Deli, 454 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 19, routine (60 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Not all workers have valid food worker cards; raw hamburger in cooler stored above cooking chicken tenders; port ribs in hot holding unit at incorrect temperature; leaf lettuce at sandwich prep table at wrong temperature.
▪ Yoke’s (whole store, dairy, produce), 454 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 19 (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: 11 containers of Gerber Soy Good Start had sell-by date of Sept. 6, 2016; four one-quarter containers of Similac Advance had sell-by date of September; digital thermometer only available in produce department; can of ant killer found in produce department.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
