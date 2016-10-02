Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 3-5

Oct. 3
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: vehicle purchases.
Richland Utility Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., 840 Northgate Drive: water and sewer rate studies.
Richland City Council/Richland Public Facilities District special meeting, 5:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Reach finances.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: property tax, water and sewer rates; police vehicle purchase.
Kennewick Planning Commission workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: comprehensive plan update.
Oct. 4
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: six-year capital improvement plan.
Richland City Council, 5:15 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: comprehensive plan.
West Richland City Council, 5:30 p.m., 3803 Van Giesen: public works budget.
Richland School Board,, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: goals.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: agenda unavailable
Richland City Council pre-meeting, annex building, 505 Swift Blvd.: 7 p.m. premeeting; 7:30 p.m.: TRIDEC update.
West Richland City Council 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Belmont Boulevard vacation hearing.
Benton City Council, 7 p.m., Community Center, Eighth St.: ad valorem tax; skate park boundary line.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: 2017 preliminary budget.
Oct. 5
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: master plan for transferred Hanford lands.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: 2017 budget; fund transfer to coroner for inquest.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive: vandalism update; 2016 work plan.
Prosser School Board, 7 p.m. 1500 Grant Ave.: facility planning.
