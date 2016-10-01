Legislative forum on disabilities set Oct. 5

The Benton-Franklin Counties Advocates for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities and The Arc of Tri-Cities will host a legislative forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Pasco Red Lion Inn.
Anyone may attend the event, which focuses on what issues affect people with developmental disabilities and what state representatives are doing to help. At least 14 legislators and candidates from Washington’s 8th, 9th and 16th districts will be there. The public may meet with them between 6 and 6:30 p.m., before the main forum starts.
Topics include early intervention, employment and tips for supported living.
For more information, go to The Arc of Tri-Cities Facebook page at facebook.com/The.Arc.of.Tri.Cities or call Sharon Adolphsen at 509-539-2969.
Comments