Flags raised for breast cancer awareness

Tiffany Flager tries to grab the brass ring Friday at the Gesa Carousel of Dream to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Flager had her last chemotherapy session Thursday and spoke at the event. Pink flags were raised in honor of the month at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and the carousel in Kennewick.
Every time the carousel starts in October, $1 will be donated to Kadlec’s mammogram fund to help uninsured and under-insured women.
