Local

September 30, 2016 1:13 PM

Sturgeon fishing season extended on Columbia

Tri-City Herald

The fishing season for sturgeon has been extended through Nov. 30 from Priest Rapids Dam to Wanapum Dam and from Wanapum Dam to Rock Island Dam.

The extension is for white sturgeon between 38 and 72 inches fork length, — the length to the fork in their tail.

A surplus of hatchery white sturgeon remains in both the Priest Rapids and Wanapum reservoirs, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The limit is three sturgeon, with catch and release fishing allowed after that.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky 2016 season

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos