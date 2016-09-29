Flu shot clinics offered for veterans throughout October

The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is holding flu shot clinics for veterans throughout the Tri-Cities.
Times include from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 25 at the Richland VA Clinic, 825 Jadwin Ave. #250. A drive-thru flu shot clinic is from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Federal Building, 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Flu shots are free for all Veterans by showing valid identification. The VA is partnering with Walgreens to offer enrolled Veterans free flu shots. If a veteran cannot make one of the Walla Walla VA’s flu shot clinics, local Walgreens may provide a flu shot.
For more information, visit the Walla Walla VA’s website at goo.gl/MYvlES.
