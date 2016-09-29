AARP offering driver safety courses in October

AARP is holding several driver safety classes in October in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
Pasco: 9 a.m. Oct. 4-5 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N. 7th Ave.
Kennewick: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St.
West Richland: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12-13 at the West Richland Senior Center, 616 N. 60th Ave.
Richland: 9 a.m. Oct. 17-18 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr.
Walla Walla: 1 p.m. Oct. 17-18 at Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S. 2nd Ave.
For more information, visit aarp.org or call 888-227-7669.
Comments