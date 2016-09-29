Kamiakin High School raising money to fight cancer Oct. 3-7

The classes of Kamiakin High School will compete against each other and help raise money to fight cancer as part of the school’s Pink Week festivities.
Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors will seek points in different events to win a grand prize at the end of the week. The students are partnering with local businesses and organizations to benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.
▪ Oct. 3: Kamiakin Stud Volleyball from 6 to 8 p.m. Thirty percent of profit on all orders at Yogurt Beach between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. will go to the cancer center when customers mention the cancer center or Kamiakin High School.
▪ Oct. 4: Carousel of Dreams Breast Cancer Awareness Night from 6 to 8 p.m. with unlimited rides for $10. Fifty percent of proceeds will go to the cancer center. There will also be a Miracle Minute competition at the home game between the Kamiakin girls soccer team and Hanford High.
▪ Oct. 6: Miracle Minute competition during the home match between Kamiakin girls volleyball and Kennewick High.
▪ Oct. 7: Pink Week assembly with Tri-Cities Cancer Center at 8:38 a.m. There will be a Miracle Minute competition and a check presentation to the cancer center during the football game against Richland High School.
Comments