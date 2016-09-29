Semi-Annual General Conference of LDS church to air Oct. 1-2

The 186th Semi-Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will air live on TV and online Oct. 1-2.
The conference is being held in Salt Lake City and will be presided over by Thomas S. Monson, church president.
It will air at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Charter Cable channel 167, DirecTV BYU-TV channel 374 and Dish Network BYU-TV channel 9403.
The sessions also will stream live at lds.org and mormonchannel.org.
The general women’s session for females 8 and older was held Sept. 24 and can be viewed at lds.org.
