September 29, 2016 6:45 PM

Semi-Annual General Conference of LDS church to air Oct. 1-2

The 186th Semi-Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will air live on TV and online Oct. 1-2.

The conference is being held in Salt Lake City and will be presided over by Thomas S. Monson, church president.

It will air at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Charter Cable channel 167, DirecTV BYU-TV channel 374 and Dish Network BYU-TV channel 9403.

The sessions also will stream live at lds.org and mormonchannel.org.

The general women’s session for females 8 and older was held Sept. 24 and can be viewed at lds.org.

