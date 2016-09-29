Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky season

Troy Waechter of Pasco works on setting up a motion detector in the Scaregrounds’ “Freak Show 3D” haunted house at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.
The haunted attraction starts on Oct. 1 and runs on various dates in October. The show features five haunted attractions including “twisted food vendors, demented performers and disgusting clowns.”
Hours are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Halloween; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Kids Days, Oct. 22 and 29.
Ticket prices depend on the number of haunts visited. A single haunt begins at $20. Kids Day is $7.
The show is rated PG-13.
See a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.
Comments