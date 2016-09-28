8 apply for Pasco council, deadline looms

Eight people from northwest Pasco have applied for the city’s vacant council seat with the deadline fast approaching.
Applications must be filed by 5 p.m. Sept. 30, either at the city manager’s office or online at www.pasco-wa.gov/councilapplication.
Only registered voters who live in District 4 can apply.
Their submission must include a resume, along with a cover letter explaining why they’re seeking appointment and any other pertinent information the council should consider.
A majority of the district is north of Interstate 182 to the northern boundary of the city limits. It extends to Broadmoor Boulevard on the west and Road 52 on the east, with a small section coming in to Road 68 Place/Convention Place.
The district also runs south of I-182 to Argent Road, around Road 68.
The vacancy was created after longtime Councilman Mike Garrison died suddenly July 27.
Garrison lived in District 2 in central Pasco. However, the districts for two other council members shifted when the city redrew its district boundaries in early 2015.
That left District 4 without a designated council member.
The city council voted unanimously earlier this month to fill the open position from northwest Pasco.
The council has 90 days from Garrison’s death to appoint a new member. The goal is to appoint the newest member by Oct. 24.
Following the deadline, council members will determine the number of applicants to interview and schedule the interviews during a public meeting.
Questions about the appointment process, or the role and responsibilities of council members, can be directed to City Manager Dave Zabell at 509-545-3404.
