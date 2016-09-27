Pasco farm family was all ears for Snoopy, Peanuts-themed corn maze

Potato blasters, a giant pillow and Snoopy-shaped maze? Good grief!
This year’s corn maze at Middleton’s Fall Festival is Peanuts-themed in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic television show “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!”
This year’s festival will be the first to have air-powered potato cannons, a giant “jumping pillow” that’s like a trampoline and tug-o-war.
The festivities kick off Oct. 1. The events run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays every weekend in October. The farm will host a special preview of the movie at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
General admission costs $10, with package options also available at $20 and $25 for special event tickets for the potato blasters, go-carts and other activities. Tickets can be purchased online and on-site.
What better way to celebrate the Great Pumpkin than with a pumpkin patch?
Keith Middleton, who also runs the 3,000-acre farm full-time, said his work with the Washington Farm Bureau inspired him to create a place where people can see how modern farms operate while also having fun.
“That’s kind of where this all came about,” Middleton said.
This is the farm’s third year operating a corn maze and fourth year hosting a festival. Last year’s maze was in honor of the Seattle Seahawks.
Peanuts and The MAiZE Inc., which bills itself as the world’s largest corn maze company, reached out to the Middleton family this year, along with more than 80 other farms in the U.S., to see if they wanted to do a Peanuts-themed maze.
Middleton was all ears for the idea. About 30 people worked to put the eight-acre maze together, which is twice as big as last year’s.
In partnership with the Pasco Chamber of Commerce, the Middleton farm is also hosting a 21-and-over “Barn Burner” event with live music, tables and beverages in their warehouse from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1.
More information can be found at middletonsfallfestival.com.
At least two other corn mazes are planned in the area this fall.
▪ The Walla Walla Corn Maze, at 853 Five Mile Rd., celebrates its 17th year. It opened Sept. 22 and runs Thursday through Sunday. Guests should bring their own flashlights.
▪ Bill’s Berry Farm in Grandview, at 3674 N. County Line Rd., will hold its Apple & Pumpkin Festival every Friday and Saturday in October. The festival has pony rides, hot pumpkin donuts and a pumpkin patch, in addition to its own corn maze.
Corn maze hours, prices
Middleton Fall Festival
General Admission is $10. Groups of 15 or more and military get in for $9. Includes hay ride, corn maze, kids area-petting zoo, barrel train ride, corn pit, games, straw maze, and climbing pyramid.
The “Snoopy Pack” is $20 and includes 3 event tickets. The “Charlie Brown Super Saver” is $25 and includes 5 event tickets.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/peanutscornmaze
Walla Walla Corn Maze
Thursdays 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays 6 to 11 p.m., Saturdays 2 to 11 p.m., Sundays 4 to 9 p.m.
Tickets cost $12 for children 12 and over. Children 4-11 years cost $5. Children under 3 are free
Apple & Pumpkin Festival days
Maze opens Oct. 7 and continues every weekend in October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking costs $5 on Saturdays.
