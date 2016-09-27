Cancer center raising breast cancer awareness throughout October

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation invites businesses in the Tri-Cities to partner with them for breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October.
Businesses can support breast cancer awareness by signing up to receive a free business box. Foundation staff and volunteers can deliver the box directly to your business. Each box includes donation canisters to collect money, pink promotional items, staked signs to designate your business, and fundraising activity ideas.
Call 509-737-3413 or email foundation@tccancer.org to sign up to receive a box or learn more.
