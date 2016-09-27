Local

September 27, 2016 6:52 PM

Kennewick Man to be discussed Oct. 5-6 at Archaeology Days

The public is invited to learn about the Wanapum band, Kennewick Man and other Native American topics during Archaeology Days Oct 5-6 at the Wanapum Heritage Center.

It is near Priest Rapids Dam at 29082 Highway 243, Mattawa.

Activities are planned 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Talks will include updates on the ancient skeleton of Kennewick Man and information on the Pacific lamprey and white sturgeon.

Activities 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 are aimed at youth and include canoe displays and flint knapping.

Those planning to attend are asked to reserve space by calling 509-766-3461. The event is organized by the Grant PUD and the Wanapum.

