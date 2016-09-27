Week in photos Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2016

September 27, 2016 - Clint Bickle of Pasco relaxes Monday while fishing under sunny skies for smallmouth bass, catfish or anything willing to bite just upstream of the closed bridge on the Walla Walla River. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s are expected again on Tuesday.
September 26, 2016 - Stained glass artist Patrick Clark, a Richland native, stands near the second window installation he did for Tri-Cities Prep representing the Catholic Sacraments. He first was invited 16 years ago to work with the Pasco school and its students on what’s become known as “The Unity Window.” He’s returned to the Tri-Cities to be interviewed for a book on the private school’s history.
September 25, 2016 - Dan Young, right, of Kennewick, carries a banner of his son, Bradley Young, on Saturday during the Gold Star Family Parade, part of the Time of Remembrance event, in Richland. At left are Linda Eldred and Jim Hamre, of Littlerock, carrying a banner of their son, Marcus Eldred. The event honors the families and comrades of soldiers who died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
September 25, 2016 - Thomas Rawlins, 6, left, and Sara Rawlins, 5, right, help their cousin Adam Rawlins, 5, put on the hood of his cape Saturday as they watch a jousting tournament at Ye Merry Greenwood in Columbia Park.
September 25, 2016 - Groom Raymond Bennett, right, and bride Kimberly Welch drink a beer with friend/officiant Harold Priest, dressed as a referee, after he pronounced them married Saturday at Welch’s father’s house in west Pasco. Welch wore a Seattle Seahawks jersey as part of her wedding dress, and Bennett had on a Denver Broncos jersey. Their jersey numbers — Welch’s No. 9 and Bennett’s No. 24 — represented their Sept. 24 wedding date. “Football season is the best six months out of the year, but I guess today, my wedding day, is the best day of the year,” Bennett said.
September 25, 2016 - Richland’s Parker McCary (21) looks to get away from Southridge’s Brycen Kelly on Friday night at Fran Rish Stadium.
