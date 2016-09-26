Local

September 26, 2016 12:50 PM

Blue bridge driving will be slow going this week

Tri-City Herald

Drivers should expect slower traffic near the blue bridge between Kennewick and Pasco because of ramp closures and bridge inspections most of this week.

The Lewis Street on-ramp to south Highway 395 will be closed for bridge inspection work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, said the state Department of Transportation.

The westbound Columbia Drive on-ramp to Highway 395 north will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers should consider taking different routes during days.

