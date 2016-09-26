Blue bridge driving will be slow going this week

Drivers should expect slower traffic near the blue bridge between Kennewick and Pasco because of ramp closures and bridge inspections most of this week.
The Lewis Street on-ramp to south Highway 395 will be closed for bridge inspection work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, said the state Department of Transportation.
The westbound Columbia Drive on-ramp to Highway 395 north will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Drivers should consider taking different routes during days.
