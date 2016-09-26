21-year-old dies in head-on that closed Highway 12 today

A Grant County man was killed when he crossed the centerline Monday into an oncoming semi-truck 10 miles east of Burbank.
Highway 12 reopened about 6:45 a.m. following the 1:30 a.m. crash near the Wallula Junction.
Logan J. Thompson, 21, of Hartline, was driving east when his Dodge Ram pickup crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into a Kenworth truck, said the Washington State Patrol. He died at the scene.
The semi driver, Brent A. Kyser, 40, of Powell Butte, Ore., was not hurt. Both Thompson and Kyser were wearing seat belts.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
