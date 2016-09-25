Tri-City restaurant inspections through Sept. 21

Every Monday, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments that sell food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues that require immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspection. Blue points indicate situations that need to be rectified, but not immediately.
To view copies of the health department’s reports for all establishments inspected, go to tricityherald.com.
▪ Bob’s Burgers and Brews, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Sept. 15, routine (45 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Not all workers have food worker cards; worker handled raw hamburger, then grated cheese bag without changing gloves; precooked fish improperly stored over mayonnaise; sliced tomatoes held at wrong temperature.
▪ Devin Oil. Co. Inc./Mobil 1, 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 16, routine (25 Red)
Notes: Corn dogs and chicken strips held at wrong temperature.
▪ El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 13, routine, (80 Red, 0 Blue), Sept. 16, followup (55 Red)
Notes: No active person in charge; plastic bag in dedicated hand-wash sink; raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat products in freezer; rice, lettuce and asada held at improper temperature; consumer advisories not present regarding raw or undercooked menu items.
On re-inspection, worker observed flipping tortillas with bare hands.
▪ Kimo’s, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Sept. 12, routine (35 Red, 25 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards missing for some workers; dedicated hand-wash sink in bar blocked by produce; pico de gallo and feta stored at improper temperature; consumer disclosure missing for several egg dishes; hand sanitizers depleted.
▪ La Posada, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 16, first followup (60 Red)
Notes: Cut cabbage stored at room temperature; raw chicken cut on table with rice and beans stored underneath; menudo stored at wrong temperature.
▪ R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 S.E. Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, Sept. 12, routine (25 Red, 16 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards missing for some workers; hot water too cool in dedicated hand-wash sink; hard cooked eggs and blue cheese stored at wrong temperature; kitchen dishwasher not sanitizing properly; ice machine dirty.
▪ Yoke’s Deli, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 16, followup (25 Red)
Notes: Chicken held at improper temperature; pasta-sausage samples left unattended while worker took break.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
