Hermiston hospital honors slain teen

Members of the Good Shepherd Health Care System joined forces recently to raise money and support for the victims of last month’s double murder-suicide in Hermiston.
A volunteer high school wrestling coach, Jason Huston, shot and killed James “JJ” Hurtado, 14, before he wounded the boy’s mother and killed a fellow wrestling coach and longtime friend, Kenneth Valdez.
Huston’s former girlfriend, Andrea Bye, survived and was hospitalized at Good Shepherd where she worked.
“To show their unwavering support for their co-worker and the community, there was a grassroots movement led by many in the organization to show support and also contribute in any way that her hospital family could,” said a release from the hospital.
Many employees contributed to the Gofundme accounts to help with expenses and they raised another $1,000 for a scholarship fund started by the wrestling team in JJ’s name.
And on Sept. 7, employees wearing their “Long Live Hurtado” T-shirts formed a heart-shaped tribute “to express their love for Andrea and JJ’s memory,” said the release.
“We want our community to know that we are here for you and with you through the good times and the bad and we will continue to be here for you along life's journey,” said emergency room nurse, Amber Davis, who helped raise awareness about the scholarship program.
Comments