Fall to start with cooler Tri-City weather

Fall is forecast to arrive Thursday with at least briefly cooler temperatures for the Tri-Cities.
A low pressure season moving over the Mid-Columbia is bringing cooler weather and a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs in the Tri-Cities could drop into the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. But then skies should clear and highs could be back in the mid to high 70s for the weekend and the low 80s by early in the next work week.
Normal highs in September in the Tri-Cities fall from 85 degrees at the start of the month to 74 degrees at the end of the month.
