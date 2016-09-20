Walla Walla cancer walk and run Sept. 24

The Providence St. Mary Foundation will hold its annual Providence St. Mary Gran Fondo event at 7 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Walla Walla Community College Dietrich Dome. Participants may choose from two cycling events and a 5k walk/run.
Money raised will go toward the Cancer Special Needs Fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation. To donate, visit everydayhero.com.
Registration is $25. Cancer survivors and children under 17 can participate for free. The first 500 people to register will receive a giveaway.
Participants are encouraged to wear colors that represent types of cancer.
For more information or to register, visit providence.org/granfondo.
