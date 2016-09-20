Trios Gala scheduled Oct. 15

The Trios Foundation will hold its annual fundraising event, the Gala D’Vine, Oct. 15 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Money raised this year will go toward renovating Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital, including expanding its Family Birthing Center.
Themed “Starry Starry Night,” the black-tie optional event kicks off at 6 p.m. and features a social hour, gourmet dinner, local wines, auctions, live music and dancing.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by calling 509-221-5776 or visiting trioshealth.org/gala. Sponsorships are also available.
