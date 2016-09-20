Providence, Premera reach tentative agreement for new 3-year contract

Premera Blue Cross customers using the Heritage Plus network should be able to continue using Kadlec Regional Medical Center facilities and providers next year without being out-of-network.
Kadlec’s parent organization, Providence Health & Services, has reached a tentative agreement with Premera for a new three-year contract.
“The agreement ensures that Providence Health & Services will remain a part of Premera’s Heritage Plus network of providers. Premera customers using the Heritage Plus network will continue to receive care and services, without interruption, at all Providence, Swedish, Kadlec hospitals and physician groups, including Pacific Medical Group across Washington state,” a Providence statement said.
A formal agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the month.
An agreement for Heritage Prime patients hasn’t been reached.
Providence announced last July that it wasn’t renewing its commercial contracts with Premera, saying “our goal as an integrated delivery system is to always make the best operational decisions so we can continue providing quality health care services throughout Washington, and the terms that Premera has presented us to date do not allow us to do that.”
That meant Kadlec and other Providence facilities and providers would be out-of-network for Premera patients come January. Medicare patients weren’t affected.
A Premera official said at the time that Providence “stands apart from the broader provider community” in taking the action, but the company remained open to working on a new contract.
