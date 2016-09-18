Tri-City restaurant inspections through Sept. 14

Every Monday, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments that sell food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues that require immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspection. Blue points indicate situations that need to be rectified, but not immediately.
Here are the results of inspections through Sept. 14.
▪ Arby’s #6760, 131- N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 3, second follow-up inspection, (35 Red).
Notes: Roast beef in slicer stored at improper temperature; leaf lettuce in prep cooler stored at improper temperature.
▪ Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, second re-inspection, (30 Red).
Notes: Cooked shrimp, chicken and egg roles stored at room temperature; food worker cards not available for all employees; egg rolls and chicken in refrigerator stored at improper temperature.
▪ Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. Tenth St., Kennewick, Sept. 9, routine inspection, (25 Red, 5 Blue).
Notes: Teriyaki temperature held at wrong temperature; sanitizer dispenser not dispensing properly,
▪ Graze — A Place to Eat, 8350 W. Gage, Ste. A, Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine, (50 Red, 0 Blue).
Notes: Food worker cards not available for three of 10 workers; soup stored at improper temperature; sprouts, lettuce mix, sliced tomatoes, blue cheese, flank steak at improper temperatures in salad prep cooler; lettuce, sprouts, portioned chicken, portioned pastrami and flank steak held at improper temperature in sandwich prep cooler.
▪ Jack in the Box, 3109 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 8, routine, (45 Red, 0 Blue).
Notes: Food worker cards not available for four of 24 employees; dedicated hand-wash sink had paper towel in it; worker seen rinsing gloved hands with sanitizer after plating egg dish and not changing gloves; eggs stored over shredded cheese and tortillas in cooler; lettuce stored at improper temperature.
▪ Subway #62298, 2720 W. Quillan St., Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue).
Notes: Meatballs stored at improper temperature; person in charge did not know proper reheating temperature for meat balls; Teriyaki chicken held at improper temperature.
▪ Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver, Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue).
Notes: Uncovered chicken patties held at improper temperature in hot box; dish washer not reaching proper sanitizing temperature.
▪ Mi Lindo Nayarit, 1315 N. Fourth ave., Pasco, Sept. 8, followup inspection (20 Red).
Notes: Food worker card expired for one of 10 employees; eggs stored above ready to eat produce in refrigerator; cooked shrimp stored at improper temperature.
▪ Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave, Pasco, Sept. 8, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue).
Notes: Cooked chicken at improper temperature.
▪ PF Chang’s, 8108 W. Gage Blvd, Sept. 2, second followup inspection (30 Red).
Notes: Food worker cards not available for all workers; workers need to be able to tell consumers which menu items contain raw or undercooked animal products; noodles held at improper temperature.
▪ Taqueria E. Sazon II, 4115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, routine (25 Red, 10 Blue).
Notes: Food worker cards not available for all employees; dedicated hand-wash sink blocked by garbage can; raw chicken stored over sealed packages of raw beef; no menu statement for items served raw or undercooked; bags of onions improperly stored near floor.
▪ Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 W. 20th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 8, second followup (60 Red).
Notes: Chicken and meat in steam table held at improper temperature; cooked chicken held at improper temperature; dedicated hand-wash sink removed during remodel.
