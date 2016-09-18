Walla Walla man to bike 270 miles in 24 hours for cancer fundraiser

Clint Froke dealt with extreme cold and temperatures that soared well above 90 degrees.
He tangled with rattlesnakes and pedaled through smoke from a forest fire.
There were moments when he wasn’t sure he could make it.
But he kept going and ultimately reached his goal — riding his bicycle from Walla Walla all the way to the Canadian border in 24 hours.
The 254-mile ride was painful. It was punishing.
This year, he’s going to do it again.
Froke, 56, works in information systems for Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
In 2002, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He had surgery and went through several weeks of radiation treatment on his neck.
He’s a cancer survivor, and at noon Sept. 23 he’s going to set out on a grueling 24-hour ride, raising money for cancer patients with each turn of the pedal.
Froke’s ride is part of Providence St. Mary Foundation’s Gran Fondo event.
“It’s extremely difficult physically, but the hardest part about doing a 24-hour bike ride is the mental aspect,” Froke told the Herald. “One thing that got me through last year was thinking about, why am I doing this? I’m doing it for the people who can’t.”
Last year, Froke started out in Walla Walla and pedaled to Canada, and this year he’s changing it up. He’ll start at the Canadian border, near the city of Republic, Wash., and head toward Walla Walla.
His route is a bit longer at 270 miles. “In a way, it’ll be easier because I know what to expect. But in a way, it’ll be harder because I know what to expect,” he said with a laugh.
The muscle cramps. The neck aches. The exhaustion.
Still, he’s excited.
Froke is expected to roll into Walla Walla Community College at or before noon Sept. 24. The Gran Fondo will be in full swing.
It includes a 5K fun run/walk and 35- and 62-mile bicycle rides.
Food trucks will be on hand from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Family, friends, co-workers and community members will gather when Froke arrives, cheering him on.
Froke has been riding for years. He caught the bug after trying out his sister’s new road bike when he was just out of high school.
“It was extremely difficult,” he said. He was off his bike for about eight months.
When he was able to ride again, “it was wonderful, but I felt like I was starting from scratch,” he said.
Froke is back up to speed now. He’s been logging hundreds of miles on his bike to prepare for the Canada ride.
The money he raises will go to the Providence St. Mary Foundation’s Cancer Special Needs Fund, which helps patients with gas cards, wigs, medication and similar that aren’t covered by insurance.
Froke is cancer free. “I feel like I got lucky,” he said, noting his form of cancer was caught early and treatable.
To him, riding his bike all those miles is meaningful — for the money raised, for the inspiration it offers and the statement it makes.
A person facing cancer often has the support of family, friends and medical staff. But he or she must go through the actual treatment alone — no one else can take it on.
“I’ve got a support team — two people in the car (following along). My friends support me, co-workers, family. But the only person who can ride the bike is me,” Froke said. “I think I have a special insight, having been a cancer patient and now a cancer survivor. I have insight into what that means and how powerful that can be.”
For details on the Gran Fondo, go to tinyurl.com/wwgranfondo.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
