Free classes in Richland help 4 relatives become U.S. citizens

When Yvette Garcia set her New Year’s resolutions for 2015, the perennial weight loss goal topped the list.
Yet, the 35-year-old Pasco woman decided it was time to do something else for herself — to become a United States citizen.
“You know how you think, ‘This year I’m going to lose weight.’ That was one of them, and the next was ‘This year I’m going to become an American citizen.’ Because we do live in the United States, and it makes sense,” Yvette said.
“That was something I always wanted to do, but I just never had the time.”
She read a brief in the Tri-City Herald about a free class that would help her prepare for the daunting naturalization process, and Yvette knew it finally was her year to check off that resolution.
She convinced her older sister and two sisters-in-law to sign up with her, and in January 2015 they started four months of weekly classes.
West Side Church in Richland offers the citizenship class, along with several levels of English-as-a-second-language classes.
The classes meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the church’s South Building at 603 Wright Ave. Volunteers work with the adult students, and free child care is provided.
“It’s just a wonderful experience trying to help people become American citizens,” said teacher Irene Johnson. She noted how rewarding it was that two former students recognized her at the recent Tumbleweed Music Festival in Richland.
“I enjoy it so much, I really do. And when they finally get it, I love to see that light in their eyes come on.”
Program director Robin Morris said they often see couples taking the class together, but it was a first when the four Garcia women of Pasco enrolled together.
Yvette and Ericka Garcia were young girls in 1989 when their parents moved from Michoacan, Mexico, to work in the fields of Eastern Washington. The sisters went through the Tri-City school system.
But sisters-in-law Araceli Garcia and Adriana Garcia, now both 46, came to the United States as adults and faced more of a hurdle with the citizenship class because they’re not fluent in English.
“It was really, really hard … but the teacher is really nice, and she says, ‘You can,’ ” said Adriana, 46. “I said, ‘I can’t, teacher,’ but she said, ‘You can.’ ”
Johnson recognizes the barriers that many face, including a lack of confidence in their abilities.
So when the retired accountant started teaching the class about 12 years ago, she decided to make it “light and enjoyable,” and to create a “very down-to-earth curriculum” so students feel comfortable and better understand U.S. history and government.
She cites a “wonderful” track record, with only one or two students who didn’t go on to pass their citizenship tests.
“Basically, to become American citizens, you have to know the answer to 100 questions. And they’re quite difficult,” Johnson said. “Most Americans, we had them in high school but we’ve forgotten the answers.”
A legal permanent resident needs to live in the United States for five years before applying for citizenship.
Along with a language barrier, Johnson has found a lot of students don’t know how the U.S. government is structured and have difficultly reading and writing English.
“I teach the history behind each question so they don’t have to memorize the answer. I want them to know the answer,” she said. “They have to know when the Louisiana Purchase was made, and who the president was at the time. Who was the president during World War I and during World War II? What was the Revolutionary War? And how many House representatives and senators are there?”
Johnson said it can be a long process to get through all that history, but it works when it is time for the student to face a government official and take the citizenship test.
After a person submits their application and pays the $680 fee, they will get an appointment to do biometrics, which involve having their fingerprints and a picture taken.
Another appointment is scheduled for the test. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer chooses a random 10 out of 100 questions, and the applicant must get six right to pass.
Then they will be notified of a ceremony date, at which they will take the Oath of Allegiance and receive their certificate of citizenship.
Morris said she has found two biggest incentives for applying are eligibility to vote and to collect Social Security.
Participants in the Richland program have come from all over the world, including China, Thailand, Brazil, India, Ukraine, Iraq, Nepal, Chile and Belgium.
Araceli Garcia said she wanted to do it for her family.
“The laws are changing for immigrants, and I think it’s a good idea to be an American citizen,” she said.
Adriana Garcia’s residency permit was set to expire in October 2015, but instead of renewing it she worked hard to get her citizenship. She became official in September 2015.
The other three women went through ceremonies in early 2016. Once done, they celebrated their accomplishment with a big barbecue for family, friends and their teachers.
The Garcias agreed that it was an intimidating process, but said they realized that everyone along the process cared about seeing them pass.
“It’s an important thing that you’re doing for yourself, and it has to do with your becoming a citizen of the United States,” Yvette said. “But in reality, once you’re there it’s not as bad as you think it’s going to be.”
The women said they practiced each day and carried study books and flash cards with them. Each passed by getting the first six questions correct.
They said their citizenship ceremonies were emotional, and acknowledged that they might not have reached that point if it weren’t for Johnson’s patience and motivation in the citizenship class.
“You’re just proud to be an American citizen,” Yvette said. “You still have your roots from your country, but it’s nice to know that you can work hard and do that accomplishment of becoming an American citizen.”
There are two sessions of citizenship and ESL classes each year at West Side Church: January into May and September through December.
While there is no cut-off date for ESL students, enrollment for the current citizenship class ends Sept. 27. There is a $15 fee for a class workbook.
For more information, call 509-627-0262 about the citizenship class or 509-946-4656 for ESL.
