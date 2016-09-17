Washington Civil War Association brings living history to Columbia Park

Hayden Flores, 8 of Naches, tries on the blanket roll of Andy House, a member of the Washington Civil War Association playing Sgt. Estabrooke with the Confederate Army, to feel how heavy it is Saturday during a re-enactment event at Columbia Park in Kennewick. The live history program, sponsored by Mid-Columbia Libraries, offers the opportunity to immerse people in the history of the American Civil War with a close look at weapons, fashion and camp life of the era. The event continues today with skirmish re-enactments and weapons demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See a video at www.tricityherald.com.
