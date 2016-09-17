Mid-Columbia agendas for Sept. 19-23

Sept. 19
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: consider water and sewer rate increase for 2017.
Pasco City Council, 6:30 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: consider new election voting system to submit to federal court, community development block grant allocation and 2017-22 capital improvement plan.
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: review housing element for 2017 comprehensive plan update.
Sept. 20
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: mental health jail addition, Switzler Reservoir Project, Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, assign lease for crisis response office to Our Lady of Lourdes, partnership discussion.
Kennewick Irrigation District, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: approve sale of Vista Entertainment District property to the city of Kennewick and workshop on the capital budget.
West Richland Salary Commission, 3 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Salary recommendations for elected officials.
Mid-Columbia Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p..m., Keewaydin branch, 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick: report on pending election issues.
West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., workshop, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: introduction of new police officer David Veloz and presentation by Mike Ritter of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Richland School Board, special meeting, 6 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: tier goals discussion.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: consent agenda, public comment and council comments.
Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: vacate a portion of Hagen Road, eminent domain ordinance for Duportail Bridge, renewable energy purchase agreement, ordinance smoking and use of vapor products in some areas of public parks.
Benton City Council, 7 p.m., 708 Ninth St.: Agenda unavailable.
Sept. 21
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: consent calendar, office business, public comment, commissioner comments.
Benton-Franklin Board of Health: canceled.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., Sage Crest Elementary, 6411 W. 38th Ave.: remarks from Sage Crest principal and K-3 grant project timeline discussion.
Sept. 22
Benton County Emergency Services Executive Board, 7:30 a.m., 651 Truman, Richland: budget approval, 911 consolidation with Franklin County and FEMA risk report.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave.: TSA lease, Dura Shine Clean and lease approvals, barbecue.
Sept. 23
Richland Public Facilities District, 4 p.m., 1943 Columbia Park Trail: CEO report and finalize business plan.
