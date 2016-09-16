Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 19-23

▪ Monday — Chicken Chardonnay, garlic mashed potatoes, Lyonnaise carrots, sourdough bread, brownie.
▪ Tuesday — Beef stroganoff with noodles, seasoned broccoli, wheat roll, cottage cheese with pineapple.
▪ Wednesday — BBQ pork sandwich, confetti coleslaw, fresh melon cubes, seasonal fruit.
▪ Thursday — Rosemary chicken, augratin potatoes, seasoned green peas, French bread, raspberry sherbet.
▪ Friday — Beef stir fry, steamed rice, tossed salad with dressing, wheat roll, hot spiced apples.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
