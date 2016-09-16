Stage drama on gang violence returns to Tri-Cities

A live performance that focuses on issues of gang violence has returned to Kennewick.
The free show Blood In, Blood Out is 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Victory Outreach Church, at 412 Vancouver St.
Art Blajos, a minister and former gang member, grew up in the streets of Los Angeles. He was in prison for 17 years, nearly all of which he spent as an assassin for a prison gang. He’s now a minister who, for the 29 years, speaks on his experiences.
The show focuses on his experiences leaving the gang life and acknowledging his faith.
“He does it throughout the world,” said James Negron, pastor at Victory Outreach Church.
Negron hopes the play will show Tri-City youth that gang life is not glamorous.
Comments