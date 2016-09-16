WSU Tri-Cities enrollment breaks record

Washington State University Tri-Cities reports enrollment hit 1,868 students, a 17 percent gain over last fall that’s driven in part by a surge in transfer students.
The school said it recorded 275 more students overall and 284 transfer students, a 35 percent increase in that category.
The school said 33 percent of its students identify as minorities, 58 percent are female and 38 percent are the first members of their families to attend college.
“As we continue to grow in numbers, we also continue to grow in programs available to students and in physical infrastructure,” WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Keith Moo-Young, said in a statement.
The campus recently broke ground on a student union, with the foundation poured this week. A private partner expects to break ground this year on a student housing project. The first phase will open to students next fall.
